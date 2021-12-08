Bigg Boss 15: Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship; former says 'It's not working out'!

New Delhi: This battle for survival has become the ultimate agnipariksha for love and friendships.

The path of ‘Ticket To Finale’ has brought cracks in the relationship of the inseparable lovebirds of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan is determined to reach the finale by hook or crook.

He is willing to throw everyone under the bus to win the task, including Tejasswi. She confronts him about his behaviour and tells him that she would never do that for him. Karan responds, “I don’t think ki hum same pitch pe hain.”

Tejasswi points out, “Hum aage badh hi nahi paayenge!” Karan agrees with her, “I don’t think it’s working out... terko jo karna hai woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai khel. Tu bohot hi weak hai when it comes to a relationship.” Tejasswi angrily retorts, “You proved it!” Is it all over between the two?

