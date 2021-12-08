हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15: Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship; former says 'It's not working out'!

This battle for survival has become the ultimate agnipariksha for love and friendships.

Bigg Boss 15: Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship; former says &#039;It&#039;s not working out&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: This battle for survival has become the ultimate agnipariksha for love and friendships.

The path of ‘Ticket To Finale’ has brought cracks in the relationship of the inseparable lovebirds of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan is determined to reach the finale by hook or crook.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

He is willing to throw everyone under the bus to win the task, including Tejasswi. She confronts him about his behaviour and tells him that she would never do that for him. Karan responds, “I don’t think ki hum same pitch pe hain.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi points out, “Hum aage badh hi nahi paayenge!” Karan agrees with her, “I don’t think it’s working out... terko jo karna hai woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai khel. Tu bohot hi weak hai when it comes to a relationship.” Tejasswi angrily retorts, “You proved it!” Is it all over between the two?

Well only time will tell till then keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejasswi PrakashKaran KundrraBigg Boss 15TejRanSalman KhanRough patchTicket to FinaleBB 15
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes LOL after fun chat with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal

Must Watch

PT8M12S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over death of CDS Rawat