Bigg Boss 15 Day 118 written updates: Karan Kundrra, Rashami and others relive journey in house, Nishant takes dig at Shamita, Tejasswi

Siddhartha Dey enters the house and announces a new event. He says he will be organising a big event and country will watch 'Bigg Boss ke Hunarbaaz'. He sits and talks with every housemate. Siddhartha talks to Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai.

Siddhartha asks Pratik about his lover boy image. Tejasswi tells Siddhartha that she is most disappointed with Rashami as she did not support her in the show, despite being her friend from outside.

Pratik discusses with Nishant what Siddhartha told him about his lover boy image. Nishant tells Siddharth that althouh he and Karan were against each othr in the house, it was always Karan who extended his hand everytime he was low in the house.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiyaa enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for the Hunarbaaz event. The contestants greet Bharti and Haarsh and Siddhartha says even the baby in the womb will be the judge.

Karan's AV is aired wherein his journey is showcased. His journey with each and every contestant, including his highs and lows, his chemistry wtih his friends, his stand for Tejasswi, his aggression and emotional phases are shown.

Karan goes to perform on 'Bigg Boss 15 Hunarbaaz stage'. He performs on a few songs and housemates cheer for him. Bharti jokes that Jhalak has been cancelled after seeing his dance. Haarsh says Karan has a huge female fanbase. Siddhartha asks Karan to say something. Karan says he heard that Salman Khan had got Rs 1000 crore for the season. He jokes that from Salman's fees more than half is because of him as he was slammed by the host so many times. Karan takes about the bonds that he made. He accepts that he never took a stand for anyone and takes a jibe at it as well.

Nishant Bhat's journey is showcased on the AV. Nishant entertained the audience a lot along with the intelligent game. His bond with Shamita and Pratik is showcased. Nishant dances to a few songs and with everyone. It's a thoroughly entertaining performance. Bharti praises Nishant's dance. Haarsh asks Nishant to judge everyone and their journey. Nishant takes a jibe at Shamita, Tejasswi.

Rashami's journey is showcased from Bigg Boss 13. Arhaan's episode is also shown. Rashami gets emotional. Her entry in Bigg Boss 15 is showcased later. Her bond with Umar Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is shown as well. Rashami takes the stage and dances on songs such as Dhaakad, Deewani Mastani. Haarsh wants to do a daily soap scene with Rashami.

Shamita's journey's AV is shown. How the contestants joked over gluten-free food, her aggression, her fights with the rest of the housemates has been showcased as well. Shamita takes the stage and performs on Heroine's title track. Haarsh flirts with Shamita. Tejasswi gives 20 out of 10 points to her for her performance. Shamita is asked to name one contestant who has a mask on the show. She will give a juice to the contestant and a kiss to the one contestant who has been really on the show. She gives juice to Tejasswi and a kiss to Pratik. Siddhartha also asks for a kiss from Shamita. The actress says that she wants to lift the trophy.

Tejasswi's AV is shown. From her bond with Karan Kundrra, Devoleena and others to her fights in tasks and her loneliness, everything is shown in the AV. Teja's fight with Karan, their highs and lows on the show is also depicted in the AV. Tejasswi gets emotional and starts crying. He feels grateful after watching the AV. Tejasswi perform on Tareefan, Hero No. 1. Haarsh makes Tejasswi be a Punjabi bahu. Bharti turns saas.

Tejasswi's AV is shown. From her bond with Karan Kundrra, Devoleena and others to her fights in tasks and her loneliness, everything is shown in the AV. Teja's fight with Karan, their highs and lows on the show is also depicted in the AV. Tejasswi gets emotional and starts crying. He feels grateful after watching the AV. Tejasswi perform on Tareefan, Hero No. 1. Haarsh makes Tejasswi be a Punjabi bahu. Bharti turns saas.

Pratik's journey is shown in the AV. His bond with Akasa Singh is shown. Later, when Neha Bhasin enters the show, Pratik's bond with her is also shown. Their low points are also shown. Pratik's bond with Devoleena is also shown. Pratik dedicates his performance to the trophy. He performs on Baspan Ka Pyaar. Bharti asks Pratik what he thinks about the trophy. He says he has a lot of love inside his heart.

Bigg Boss thanks Bharti, Haarsh and Siddhartha for entertaining everyone. The voting has been stopped and the episode ends.