Bigg Boss 15 Day 65 written updates: Salman Khan says 'suffer now' to housemates, announces no elimination!

New Delhi: On Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was angry with the housemates over their unruly behaviour while celebrity guest Raveena Tandon was on the show to promote her new web series 'Aryanak'.

While performing a task conducted by Raveena, Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty broke out into an ugly fight and while Abhijit told the actress that he keeps people like her on his 'joothi', Shamita hurled abuses at him.

Shamita then told Salman that she wanted to leave the show as she couldn't stay in the same house as Abhijit.

Salman tried to explain to her that he hadn't abused her directly during the previous task and he also told her that she was the one who provoked him in the beginning.

The 'Kick' actor also explained to Shamita that she can't make comments such as 'Yeh kaha se aaya hai." as this show includes people from all parts of the country.

He scolded the contestants for their misbehaviour and said that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Later, Sara Ali Khan entered the stage with her hilarious antics and brings her own camera on a selfie stick. The actress grooved to Chaka Chak song from Atrangi Re with Salman Khan and introduced him to Gen Z vocabulary.

Sara, then, entered the Bigg Boss house and hosted a Lavani dance competion between Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash which was won by Rakhi.

She also hosted a public dangal between computer engineer Ritesh and doctor Umar Riaz.

In another fun task, many contestants were forced to choose between their friends and spill bitter truths about them. Karan Kundrra revealed that between Umar and Tejasswi, he sees the former in the finale, this answer raised a few eyebrows in the house.

Coming back to nominations, Salman Khan addressed the contestants and once again reprimanded them for their callous behaviour in front of a guest.

He told the contestants to 'suffer' in the house as this week, nobody would leave the house as there are no eliminations.

