Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Why did Salman Khan lose his cool on Shamita Shetty? Find out here

On the Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will witness Salman Khan lashing out at Shamita Shetty for her pointed jibes at Abhijit Bichukale.

Bigg Boss 15: Why did Salman Khan lose his cool on Shamita Shetty? Find out here
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  As the weekly 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode of the ongoing show `Bigg Boss 15` aired on Saturday, its host Bollywood star Salman Khan was purportedly seen scolding contestant Shamita Shetty.

During the episode, after an argument ensued between Shamita and fellow contestant Abhijit Bichukale, the former`s statement on the latter infuriated the `Sultan` actor and he couldn`t control his anger.

When Raveena Tandon, a guest on the episode, asked the contestants to name a `gunehgaar` inside the `Big Boss` house, contestants started naming their fellow participants.

Rashami Desai named Abhijit and said, "Inhone 2 baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai aur ye baat mujhe chubhi hai." Responding to this Shamita then enquired, "He called me pair ki jooti? and said "Kaun hai ye aadmi?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Following the allegation, Salman explained that these words were not directed at Shamita to which Abhijit also agreed.

While Abhijit said that they also have made fun of his surname `Bichukale`, which is the name of his village and that he feels offended by that. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger leaving viewers wondering as to what will happen next.

In the preview for the following episode which is scheduled to air on Sunday, Abhijit is seen shouting at Shamita and even angrily walking out of the room, leaving all the contestants shocked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Owing to this Salman is shown getting annoyed as he shouts, asking all the contestants to calm down.

He said to Shamita, "Apne jo usko provoke kiya wo aapko nahi dikh raha hai". He further added, "Ye jo aapne kaha ke, `ye yaha par kyu aya hai`. Laanat hai."

Recently Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to marry Vicky Kaushal between December 7 and December 9, had also visited the `Bigg Boss` sets to promote her last release `Sooryavanshi`.

In that episode too Salman had lost his cool on Shamita as she had talked to him rudely.

It would be interesting for fans of the show to witness what the upcoming Sunday episode holds for them.

`Bigg Boss 15` airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and on weekends, at 9:30 PM.

