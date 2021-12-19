Bigg Boss 15 Day 75 written updates: Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh EVICTED from the house

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed two shocking evictions where Salman Khan firstly eliminated Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and later made everyone shocked by making an announcement that it is double eviction week and later announced Rajiv Adatia as second eliminated contestant of the show.

Devoleena got over with her jail punishment and Bigg Boss asked Rakhi to release her from the jail. Salman also warns all the contestants that till date we have only one Ticket To Finale contestant and so everyone neends to try hard as things will become more difficult now as it will be the 12th week of the show and finale is near.

Later in the episode, Govinda came as the special guest on the show and also interacted with Salman and the housemates. As his birthday is right around the corner, so all the housemates performed on his hits songs in order to make him feel special. Govinda lauded their efforts.

The duo was also seen shaking a leg on their hit number from the movie Partner and also had a blast with the contestants inside the house as they give them some fun tasks to do!

Not only that, Nishant and Tejasswi were given earpieces through which Govinda and Salman instructed them what to do. The two contestants enact as they have some severe case of gas and try to scare the other housemates.

Although, the housemates seemed to be sad with the double eviction and were seen talking about it.

For more updates related to Bigg Boss 15, keep watching this space.