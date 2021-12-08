हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Bhasin

'Bigg Boss 15': Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin cheers for friend Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Neha Bhasin has finally declared her choice for the Ticket To Finale task. She believes her friend Shamita Shetty should reach in the finals as she is one of the strongest contestants of the show. 

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin cheers for friend Shamita Shetty
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the task for 'Ticket To Finale' has started in 'Bigg Boss 15', the contestants are coming face to face to win the task.

Amid all this, former contestant Neha Bhasin came out in support of her close friend Shamita Shetty.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Shamita's journey, she said: "I am so excited that 'Bigg Boss' 'Ticket To Finale' is finally here and I am supporting my buddy Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. She's very courageous and brave."

"I've seen her suffer yet laugh or cry through it all and she's never afraid to be herself. She is a very honest human being and a true friend and somebody that the whole nation loves. I wish all the contestants all the very best."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha BhasinShamita ShettyTicket to FinaleSalman KhanBigg Boss 15ex-contestantBB 15support
Next
Story

Ankita Lokhande suffers leg injury ahead of her wedding with beau Vicky Jain!

Must Watch

PT2M45S

President Ram Nath Kovind's programme at Mumbai cancelled