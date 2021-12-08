'Bigg Boss 15': Ex-contestant Neha Bhasin cheers for friend Shamita Shetty

New Delhi: As the task for 'Ticket To Finale' has started in 'Bigg Boss 15', the contestants are coming face to face to win the task.

Amid all this, former contestant Neha Bhasin came out in support of her close friend Shamita Shetty.

Talking about Shamita's journey, she said: "I am so excited that 'Bigg Boss' 'Ticket To Finale' is finally here and I am supporting my buddy Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. She's very courageous and brave."

"I've seen her suffer yet laugh or cry through it all and she's never afraid to be herself. She is a very honest human being and a true friend and somebody that the whole nation loves. I wish all the contestants all the very best."