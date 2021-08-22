Bigg Boss 15: Rekha, Salman Khan tease fans with show's latest promo - Watch

New Delhi: The reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines almost every day for the explosive fights and shenanigans that go on in the Bigg Boss house. Although the OTT version of the show will end in a few weeks, the show will make a transition into television for Bigg Boss 15 with our beloved host Salman Khan.

To tease the upcoming season, Colors TV had shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 and it features the legendary actress Rekha in it.

In the promo, Salman is seen walking around in a jungle dressed as a forest ranger. He comes across a tree that can sing - the voice heard singing is of Rekha. The voice sings, "Yeh kya jagah hai doston" and Salman joins in and sings, "Yeh bhi mera sawal hai".

Later, the tree calls out to Salman and he addresses her as 'Vishasuntree', a play on words 'Vishwasundari' and 'tree' through which he's calling her beautiful.

In the caption of the post, the makers wrote, "Yeh kya ho raha hai? #BiggBoss15 coming soon! #BB15 #BiggBoss".

Check out Bigg Boss 15 latest promo:

Bigg Boss OTT is currently being hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which is streaming on Voot, has a 'janta' factor where the audiences give them ratings as part of their report card everyday. The new format has given the common man uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

The show streams from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and on Sunday at 8 pm. Apart from the episodes, viewers get 24/7 access to what's happening in the Bigg Boss house on Voot.