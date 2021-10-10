Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes 'Raj Kundra samajh gaya', leaves Shamita Shetty red-faced - Watch

New Delhi: On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan brought the heat as he grilled contestants on their performance throughout the week. Along with intense conversations, he also added his honest, raw humour into the mix making audiences laugh out loud.

While talking to the contestants, and explaining to them what they did wrong. To express that the contestants have realised their mistakes, he took people's names such as Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat saying that 'woh samajh gaye' or they understood.

Similarly, he added Raj Kundra's name to it as well and said, "Raj Kundra samajh gaya" leaving audiences in splits.

His comment left Shamita Shetty red-faced and confused.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra is Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty's husband. He was arrested in July in relation to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the 'main facilitator' in the porn films case.

On the other hand, this week's eliminated contestant on Bigg Boss 15 will be revealed on Sunday (Oct 10). There are 16 contestants in the game including 3 contestants (Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal) from the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT.