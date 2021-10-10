हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes 'Raj Kundra samajh gaya', leaves Shamita Shetty red-faced - Watch

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra got embroiled in controversy when he got arrested in July for allegedly creating pornographic films.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes &#039;Raj Kundra samajh gaya&#039;, leaves Shamita Shetty red-faced - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan brought the heat as he grilled contestants on their performance throughout the week. Along with intense conversations, he also added his honest, raw humour into the mix making audiences laugh out loud. 

While talking to the contestants, and explaining to them what they did wrong. To express that the contestants have realised their mistakes, he took people's names such as Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat saying that 'woh samajh gaye' or they understood.

Similarly, he added Raj Kundra's name to it as well and said, "Raj Kundra samajh gaya" leaving audiences in splits.

 

His comment left Shamita Shetty red-faced and confused.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra is Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty's husband. He was arrested in July in relation to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the 'main facilitator' in the porn films case.

On the other hand, this week's eliminated contestant on Bigg Boss 15 will be revealed on Sunday (Oct 10). There are 16 contestants in the game including 3 contestants (Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal) from the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman KhanShamita ShettyShilpa ShettyRaj Kundra
Next
Story

'I want to see your legs': Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch ordeal

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Statue of CM Mamata Banerjee at a puja pandal in Kolkata