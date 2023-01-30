topStoriesenglish2567060
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam slams Shalin Bhanot for his Behaviour post Tina Datta's exit

Shalin discussed Tina's exit with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and said he was feeling better. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:35 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Archana Gautam criticised Shalin Bhanot for "destroying" the image of Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. She slammed him for dancing and singing after Tina left the show.

Shalin discussed Tina's exit with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and said he was feeling better. After seeing his reaction, Archana said to Priyanka in the kitchen how Shalin had destroyed Tina and Soundarya Sharma's image.

She said: "One person destroyed the image of both of them. When Soundarya left, she left disappointed, and even Tina went the same way because of Shalin Bhanot. He is trying to keep his image good. But for sure, one day he will regret his behaviour."

In the hilarious segment 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman', meanwhile, the host roasts the contestants and captures the inner voices of MC Stan, Archana, Shalin and Priyanka based on their previous interactions with other housemates in different situations.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

