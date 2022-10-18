NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Fans call out double standards, demand Ankit be punished just as Shalin was!

Shalin being exempted from any captaincy task, devised the perfect plan to help Shiv win this week's captaincy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This week's captaincy task was quite dramatic just as the first was. While Priyanka & Shiv were competing with each other, majority of the inmates were rooting for the latter.
  • Shiv eventually won the captaincy task.

New Delhi: This week's captaincy task was quite dramatic just as the first was. While Priyanka & Shiv were competing with each other, the majority of the inmates were rooting for the latter. Shiv eventually won the captaincy task. 

Shalin being exempted from any captaincy task, devised the perfect plan to help Shiv win this week's captaincy, on the other hand, Ankit who's touted as the Most Boring Sadasya this season finally got into the action as he tried to save his alleged lady love Priyanka. In the heat of the task, Ankit was seen carrying a bucket full of water, Gori acted as a barrier & held on to the bucket, Ankit got aggressive & in no time Gori fell down & broke into tears. 

For the uninitiated, last week Shalin was wrongly accused of aggression for carrying a suitcase & while trying to make way, Archana stopped me & went on to claim that she was pushed wrongly following which Shalin was nominated for eviction for two weeks straight up. Sajid Khan threw a fit & removed his mic until Bigg Boss took Shalin out of the house & under pressure the makers were forced to ban Shalin from competing in any captaincy task. A similar episode transpired during today's captaincy task but neither was Ankit nominated nor banned from captaincy. 

The fans are enraged with the double standards of the housemates & questioning their judgement for Shalin in the first place last week. Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger & also request the makers to give Ankit similar punishment to that of Shalin. 

 

 

 

 

 

Only time will tell if Bigg Boss plays fair or whether Shalin was the victim of the instigation of other envious housemates.

Keep watching this space for more updates!

