Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to have a dance-off in finale

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: The 'Bigg Boss 16' grand finale is just hours away as one contestant on Saturday night will be taking home the trophy. However, before the winner is announced a dance-off between rivals Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be seen. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.

In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number `Dhan Te Nan 2.0` from the film `Kuttey`.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The caption read: "Shiv aur Priyanka ki tashan ka bhi hoga aaj finale! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 #GrandFinale, aaj shaam 7 baje se, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @priyankachaharchoudhary @shivthakare9."

Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner`s trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

