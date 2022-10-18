Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya believes that 'Shalin crossed all boundaries' with her and Sumbul

New Delhi: The most popular and controversial reality show in India, 'Bigg Boss' has reached its 16th season. Fans are loving it so far and it has a lot of commotion involved, especially after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While earlier the house appeared to be divided between two sections, now, one faction appears to be utterly scattered. After the remarks of Sumbul's father, all of Shalin's supporters can be seen standing against him. And now amidst all this, Soundarya of their group made a significant declaration against the actor as well.

Everyone in the 'Bigg Boss' house is talking about Shalin, Tina and Sumbul. Meanwhile, MC Stan, Soundarya, and Abdu were seen having a serious conversation. Stan mentioned that Sumbul didn't like seeing me, to which Soundarya replied, "It's too bad she's just 19 years old."

Soundarya then said to Abdu, "Bro, Shalin crossed all boundaries with me and Sumbul, and we never told them anything. And now he’s blaming me and has been completing tasks with only my name all day. And tell me the reason for this was to tease Gautam, so he kept taking my name again and over."

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik also shared his thoughts with Soundarya and said, "Now both Shalin and Tina are very much together. It is good but after a week Tina will also be seen crying. Because Shalin is playing games with everyone."

Yesterday's episode was a good one for Shiv Takare as he became the new captain of the house. He and Priyanka had a captaincy task that was converted into a war in the house. Also, Ankit was seen aggressive and competitive like never before.

