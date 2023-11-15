Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Fight Over Reshuffling Of Makaans; Actress Says 'You Used Me'

New Delhi: Television power couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Just when Bigg Boss presented an opportunity to the housemates to change their address in the house, Vicky Jain, who is quite the strategist, seems very happy at the prospect of moving to the Dimaag makaan. However, this doesn’t go down well with his wife Ankita Lokhande, who berates him and breaks down. Bring furiated, she blasted that they forget that they’re married henceforth. She goes as far as calling him cunning and accusing him of using her. Even after megastar Salman Khan’s advice, the couple bickers often and their spats escalate to the point of no return. Looks like, Ankita and Vicky are having a hard time balancing their heart and head into the game.

Being honest, Ankita said that she didn't like that Vicky was happy about changing his house while she was having a hard time accepting this. Bigg Boss intervened and asked her if she's unhappy to which Ankita replied that she feels trapped in marriage. In order to help, Vicky tried to talk to her but Ankita was hurt deep from within. In between heated exchanges, Ankita said that he hates him. Thereafter she insisted that she wants to go home. She opened up that she has always needs him or her mother. In another twist, Ankita even said that she had brought him to the show for her advantage.

In another instance, Vicky and Ankita tried to talk but it didn't end well and Vicky stormed out saying that he doesn't care and Ankita got really furiated at this. While the house witnessed the power couple struggling, Anurag Dobhal was engulfed in a turmoil where he had shattered a bowl in a fit of rage a day ago. UK07 Rider is miffed with some of the housemates mentioning his army of fans dubbed as Brosena during an altercation. After having had enough, he relents and decides to quit the show for the sake of safeguarding his reputation and mental state. He vents out his frustration when Bigg Boss summons him to the confession room and probes into his dilemma of playing the game or quitting it.