New Delhi: On Day 11, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande are at loggerheads. Soniya Bansal and Sana Raees get into an ugly altercation. Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken as Vicky Jain has been neglecting her.



Altercation Between Khaanzadi and Mannara

Khaanzadi and Mannara Chopra are at loggerheads again. Mannara loses her calm and breaks into tears. Khaanzadi asks Mannara to 'not act in front of me'. However, Mannara gets upset at Ankita and accuse her of dominating housemates. As Munawar supports Mannara, Ankita tells housemates that there is something more than friendship between them. Housemates speak to Khaanzadi and console her, but Khaanzadi says that she wants to go home and hence she should be nominated.



Ankita and Mannara Fight Once Again

Mannara tries to talk to Khaanzadi and sort out things but the latter refuses to talk to her. Ankita tells Mannara that she should give some space to Khaanzadi. Mannara said I am not your assistant, and I will not listen to you. Ankita told Mannara that yesterday you talked to me rudely, and this is your Karma. Mannara told Ankita that you must adopt Khaanzadi as your daughter. Ankita replied that all girls in this house are like my daughters. Mannara walked away by saying that Ankita takes sadistic pleasures.

Soniya Bansal's Opinion on Mannara

Soniya Bansal tells Arun, Anurag, and Sunny that Mannara is acting innocent in this house. She knows her from outside and hence she know that people often falls for Mannara's innocent face but the reality is far from that. Soniya says that Mannara is very sharp and intellectual. Soniya also says that she has not seen any other housemates taking food for anybody but Munawar does that for Mannara. Anurag shares the conversation with Mannara leaving her shocked.



#MunawarFaruqui and #Khanzadi having fun they are looking so cute teasing each other

But some has so much problem and making faces #BB17#BiggBoss #BiggBoss17

pic.twitter.com/LmhpPWnk9Y — qib (@aqib8_) October 26, 2023

Abhishek Feels Ankita Is Dominant



Isha Malviya told Abhishek Kumar that Mannara feels Ankita is dominant. Abhishek replied that it is true that Ankita is dominant. He said that Ankita purposely gets along with girls in this house because she wants to control them. Isha said that I do not listen to her every time.



Rift Between Ankita and Vicky Again

During an argument, Vicky Jain questions Ankita Lokhande for making faces at Abhishek Kumar. Vicky also said that dumb people like Mannara taunt Ankita and he is ashamed of this. Ankita breaks into tears and says she will not do it again. Vicky walks away by saying that he doesn't want to listen to her.



It's really getting out of hand now, why so called mastermind #VickyJain wants logic in everything.#AnkitaLokhande is an emotional person, empathize with her, give your time to her.



Repost & if agree, #NeilBhatt is better husband.#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/2Cxw86Wi0f — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 26, 2023

Argument between Neil and Aishwarya

Neil tries to talk to his wife Aishwarya about Vicky but she fails to understand it. Neil tries to make her understand and tries to keep the volume low, but Aishwarya fails to get it. Neil gets angry and both engages into a verbal spat.



Soniya, Sana Get Into A Fight

Soniya Bansal and Sana Raees Khan get into an ugly argument in the house. Soniya charges towards Sana during the argument but gets stopped by Jigna Vohra. Soniya calls Sana illiterate. She later cries and Ankita consoles her.



Navid Sole Wins Rap Challenge

Bigg Boss organises a Rap Challenge between Navid and Khaanzadi and the winner will be rewarded with a luxury budget. Mannara hosts the rap challenge. Navid Sole wins the rap challenge. He decides to share the luxury hamper with Khaanzadi and Jigna.

To be honest #KhanZaadi nailed it, she was deserves to win, but people wanted Navid to feel good so they chose navid.#MunawarFaruqui did help her with some lyrics, but they didn't telecast it. #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/pW59JEzJs7 — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 26, 2023



Ankita Leaves Lonely, Loses Her Confidence

Ankita tells Vicky that he should maintain a boundary with the girls of this house. She said that it doesn't look good when he feeds fruits to other girls. Ankita breaks into tears saying she has been going through a bad phase and has lost her confidence. Ankita tells Vicky that she needs his emotional support. Vicky says he is not able to understand her and has given up on her. Vicky walks by saying that it has been happening since years.



Arun Mashetty Calls Anurag Dobhal Clever

Arun Mashetty tells Sunny Aryaa that Anurag has been playing smart. He has lately been bonding well with Khanzaadi as she has come out as a strong contestant.