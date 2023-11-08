Bigg Boss 17, Day 25 Written Updates: Ankita Lokhande Calls Aishwarya Sharma 'Psycho'

New Delhi: This episode commenced with a tricky task that allowed the contestants to win food after a bitter word war. The faceoff pitted the contestants of the Dum and Dil makaan. As a result, the housemates were witnessed whining about the outcome of the ration task. Thereafter the Bigg Boss asked everyone to return their old food.

Getting weak, Mannara Chopra appealed to Bigg Boss to be called in the confession room as she was feeling weak and missing her mother.

Over hidden basic ration, the housemates ended up fighting. Soon thereafter, Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma bitterly fought over kitchen duties. The fight then engulfed Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as well. Even though Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma knew each other before coming on the show, it's evident that they are not getting along well in the house. Their argument became really intense. This made their husbands get involved in the argument too. Ankita felt hurt and criticized Aishwarya for showing her true nature. They both hurl insults at each other and Aishwarya goes as far as mimicking Ankita, claiming that she is not what she projects.

Mannara then had a bitter argument with Rinku as the latter had nominated her. The fight then fueled another bitter scuffle over dishes.

With ever-changing dynamics in the house, the relationships are taking an intense turn like never before. It's just getting fun with each passing episode. Stay tuned.