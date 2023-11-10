Bigg Boss 17 Day 26 Updates: Ankita Lokhande Uses Special Power Against Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. In the latest episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, tension escalates amidst the ongoing food war between housemates from different kitchen duties. While Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan find themselves in a heated argument about dirty utensils and uncompleted duties between them, Mannara Chopra ponders what Isha Malviya see in Samarth and why she likes him so much as a person.

Navid Sole gets into his first fight in the house as he loses his cool at Sana Raees Khan. Naid was left quite disappointed after Sana gets power from Bigg Boss and removes him from the race to acquire power. Sana gives reason that there is a language barrier and people are required to translate everything into Navid.

He later confronted her and told her that she could've given any other reason and he would be fine with it but the language barrier reasoning isn't ethical to use. The argument between them gets heated and Navid calls him double-faced.

As the chaos unfolds in the house with various tasks taking place, Bigg Boss introduces yet another challenge. He claims that a mysterious ghost would influence the actions of the female contestants. Three ladies from each room - Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi are selected to perform and remove three people each from the race to acquire power.

The three girls will get in front of the mirror after which on the sound of the Ghungroo, one of the girls will go to the activity room, perform a dance and then throw Gulaal at three contestants to remove them from the race.

Bigg Boss declares that they need to select three people each to eliminate from the task and they will be out from winning a special power. Amidst intense disagreements and struggles, the three participants couldn't complete the task for the fourth round. Bigg Boss stood firm and decides not to cancel the task. The contestant remaining at the end of this challenge would be crowned as the king or queen for the task.

Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi are chosen to participate in this task and gets instructions to dance to the song 'Mere Dholna'. Ankita Lokhande aces the task with her brilliant moves and expressions. Khanzaadi and Sana Raees Khan also impresses everyone with their beautiful performances.

Ankita Lokhande removes Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from her rooms from the race. Munawar seems disappointed with Ankita's decision and he confronts Ankita about the same.

In the second round, Sana removes Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar from the race. At the end of the task, Khanzaadi removes Anurag, Samarth, and Sunny from the race for power.

For the fourth round, the three girls have an argument on who should go next. Bigg Boss announces that they can perform together and then take the names of whom they want to remove from the race. Vicky tries to influence his wife Ankita in the game following which Bigg Boss sends him outside the activity room. Sana names Navid, Ankita takes Mannara's name and Khanzaadi picks Arun.

In the last round, Khanzaadi removes Jigna Vora from the task and saves Rinku Dhawan. Rinku wins the task and gets immunity from eliminations for the week.

After the task ends, Ankita confront Munawar for his remarks on her during the game and said she felt bad about his taunts. Navid calls Sana stupid for her reason of 'language barrier' to remove him from the game.