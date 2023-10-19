Bigg Boss 17, Day 4: Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan Lock Horns, Jigna Vohra Faces Media Questions

New Delhi: The 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan has been making headlines. The episode will witness an intense clash between Munawar Faruqui and Firoza Khan.



Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have an argument in the kitchen area. Ankita asks Vicky to pour hot water into a bucket for her while he was making poha for her. He asks her to wait, which leaves her upset. Ankita breaks into tears. Isha approaches her and tries to console her but all in vain. Later, Isha tells Vicky about Ankita's state and when he asks her to talk about the issue, she complaints that she has been feleing lonely.

Ankita tells him that he has been ignoring her since the first day, as he has been busy making connections in the house. The two sorts out their issue and hug each other.

In today's episode, the former crime reporter and author Jigna Vohra faces media queries in the house during a specially organised press conference. In a first-of-its-kind move in the history of Bigg Boss, Jigna openly delves into her past, addresses the allegations against her, her involvement in a high-profile case, and the heartbreaking experience of losing family members one by one during the investigation.

After the press conference, as Jigna enters the house, her eyes welled up with tears, clearly revealing the emotional toll of the press conference. In a touching moment, her fellow housemates, severely moved by her story, come together to offer their support, provide words of encouragement, and share heartfelt cheers. While the house undoubtedly holds many more surprises, the lingering question remains: Can Jigna Vora overcome her tumultuous past?

Alongside the ongoing drama, the intricate relationships between various contestants, such as the 'Udariyaan' co-stars, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt with Aishwarya Sharma, continue to entertain the audiences, making for an engaging and enthralling season.

The tension in the house escalates when the inmates not only cook their meals but also brew drama and quarrels. Munawar who usually is the peacemaker finds himself in a heated argument with Firoza when he proposes alterations in the duties for the betterment of everyone.

However, Firoza appears resistant to accept the proposed changes. Soon, Firoza and Munawar get into a heated argument and the latter loses his cool. He asks her not to play her cards. Will Firoza eventually embrace the changes or continue to rebel against her fellow housemates?

Bigg Boss invites Ankita Lokhande in the therapy room and ask her to clear air around housemates including Firoza, Soniya Bansal, Abhishek, Isha and others.