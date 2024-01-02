Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Tensions Flare As Nominations Trigger Explosive Reactions, Munawar And Arun Lock Horns

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, a makeshift nuclear reactor in the activity area sparks a chain reaction of nominations. The nomination drill entails contestants setting of the chain by nominating a contestant and granting them the power to nominate the contestant of their choice. All those involved in the chain reaction stand nominated for eviction directly. Grudges, bad blood and explosive opinions surface as contestants make sure their competition is snuffed out. Amid the drama, a verbal spat erupts between Munawar Faruqui and Arun Srikanth, who have often been on opposite sides of nearly every mudda.

The shaayar finally drops his polite façade, clashing head-on with the gamer, pushing him to the brink of aggression. Arun, the smooth talker, unleashes a barrage of insults, turning the altercation into a full-blown screaming match. Will this fight make it to Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’?

The fights between the trio Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar don’t seem to die down. After the nomination drill, an explosive showdown flares up as the issues of Isha and Abhishek’s relationship re-emerge. The name-calling and insults among the three escalate to an intense degree. Abhishek makes an impassioned complaint to the master of the house about Isha and Samarth provoking him to show aggression, while the couple mock him his plea as an attempt to grab attention. Feeling broken and miserable, Abhishek relives the heartbreak he recovered from a year ago. Will the enmity among them end with the eviction this week?

