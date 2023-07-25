Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 38 Written Updates: Manisha Rani And Aashika Bhatia Get Nominated This Week

New Delhi: Day 38 at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house begins with some Punjabi swag and moves. Abhishek complains about Aashika's snoring, actress regrets breaking up with her ex-boyfriend as he never complained about it. On the other hand, Pooja and Avinash discuss the housemates and their 'nature.'

Abhishek and Elvish fall asleep in the 'Too Yumm' area, Pooja schools both the guys and also, Aashika. PB takes a dig at Abhishek for his laziness, Aashika calls her 'biased.' Manisha Rani apologises to Bebika for her statements about her parents. On the other hand, Abhishek shows his disappointment with Jad Hadid.

Aashika calls Jad Hadid 'crazy' for his cribbing habit, takes curd without asking. Elvish and Abhishek call Aashika the 'negative person' of their group. A cold war begins between Jad and Aashika about his workout timing and her addiction to cigarettes. Abhishek, Elvish, and Manisha discuss the issue and this upsets Aashika. PB comforts Aashika as she cries over Abhishek's disagreement with her.

cre Trending Stories

The nomination task begins and Pooja gets a serious immunity in the task. Pooja saves Abhishek by giving him the green apple, he cannot be nominated by anyone this week. Only Manisha and Aashika get nominated this week. Elvish and Bebika get into a serious discussion post-nominations.

Abhishek and Jiya discuss the #AbhiYa, Jiya says it will be a long-distance relationship if anything ever happens. Manisha is upset with Jad and his reason for nominating her. Manisha discusses her disappointment with Jad Hadid as he took a stand for Bebika and not her.

Abhishek says Bebika influences her company, on the other hand, Bebika says that Jiya sides with Abhishek over his followers. Abhishek and Bebika get into fun banter, as she hits him, PB scolds Bebika and she gets upset.

Aashika gives her farewell speech to Manisha, Abhishek, and Elvish. Manisha also gives her farewell speech and gets emotional bidding adieu to Abhishek. Manisha and Jad's daily dose of flirt adds a spark to the episode. Rani makes him say, 'hum tumpar marte hain.'