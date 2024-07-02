Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik has been evicted from the house. Many have expressed their displeasure over her exit and called it an unfair eviction. As Payal has been out of the show, she has been giving several interviews and revealing facts about her personal life including hubby Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. Speaking to the media, Payal was questioned about Armaan not converting to Islam and getting married to another woman is illegal as per the Hindu marriage act, to which she said she is Armaan's legal wife and not Kritika. "I am his legal wife. Kritika and Armaan ji's marriage is not legal. However, from what I know, if the first wife doesn't have an issue with her husband marrying again, it's not an issue."

Payal even reacted to the criticism over the allegation of promoting polygamy, she made it clear and told to India Today, "Our fans would know that we have never spoken about supporting polygamy ever. Be it in our vlogs or interviews, we have never promoted it. Whatever mistake Armaan did, I don't think any man in India should do. We managed to sustain it, but I don't think anyone else can do that. I think there's no bigger pain for a woman to have her man get another woman home. I don't think anyone else can bear it".

Payal even further revealed that she has encouraged both Armaan and Kritika to play the game and not worry about the kids," Because all of us were inside, we did not know what was happening in the real world. Now, I can run better campaigns through our vlogs and social media. I told them to not worry about the kids or the house. I will be their biggest support and I hope both of them reach the finale".

Payal in her interviews even revealed that before marrying her, Armaan was already married and divorced.