Bigg Boss OTT Day 9 written updates: SHOCKING! All contestants get nominated for this week

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is getting crazier day by day. While on the second day of the panchayat task, the house was divided into two groups and were seen fighting over household chores.

The housemates were seen fighting over petty issues including basic hygiene, salt and what not.

During the second day of the task, there was lot of groupism which was easily visible.

In the middle of the task, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath indulged in a heated argument with Pratik as he was calling their best-friend Raqesh Bapat as spineless.

Coming back to the nomination task, in the round 3 of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat couldn’t reach to any conclusion to choose the weakest connection in the house between Neha Bhasin – Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh – Pratik Sehajpal resulting in the whole house getting nominated as a punishment by Bigg Boss.

Even Pratik had a tough time mending his things with his friend Neha who was offened because of his decision during the task.

While the day started with a lot of drama and tensions but it ended on a very positive note as housemates kept their grudges aside and were seen mending things between each other.

Wasn’t this an unusual sight in the Bigg Boss OTT house? Well, time will tell.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.