Dear baby, hang in there: TV actress Smriti Khanna, 9-months pregnant, posts emotional note for unborn child amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi: TV actress Smriti Khanna has penned a heartfelt note for her unborn child on Instagram amid the deadly coronavirus scare that brought the world to a standstill. Smriti, married to actor Gautam Gupta, is nine-months pregnant. In her Instagram post, she writes to her baby by saying, “Hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing.”

She went on to say that her baby is being “celebrated each day” and she is “noticing every kick and roll”.

In her post, Smriti also added a note for all the expecting mothers and said they are all together in this. “I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all.”

Take a look at Smriti’s post here:

Smriti and Gautam, who married in 2017, are expecting their first child together. She is best-known for her role in the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’.

The entire nation is under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The deadly first emerged in China's Wuhan city. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.