Bigg Boss

Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss sets in Mumbai, here's what happened

In the previous season of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash won the show with Pratik Sehajpal as the runner-up.

Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss sets in Mumbai, here's what happened
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

The reason for the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Tags:
Bigg BossBigg Boss setsBigg Boss 15Bigg Boss sets fire
