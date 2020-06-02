Dipika Chikhlia, Sita of ‘Ramayan’, posts a pic from her honeymoon in Switzerland

New Delhi: After treating fans to glimpses from her wedding ceremony, actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, Sita of ‘Ramayan’, has today shared a postcard-worthy picture from her and husband Hemant Topiwala’s honeymoon in Switzerland. The picture features the couple happily posing amidst the snow-capped mountains. With the post, Dipika also revealed how they zeroed in on the destination.

“He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding, I did not take even a minute to tell him it’s Switzerland. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ... so after 2 days of wedding and reception, we flew to Delhi. I had to attend Parliament for a day, and from there we flew to Switzerland,” read an excerpt from Dipika’s post.

She added that they explored a lot of cities during the trip and while flying back to Mumbai, they took a stopover in London for two days.

Check out the picture below:

Dipika has now been sharing glimpses from her personal life on Instagram and getting whole lotta love from fans. She earlier revealed how she and husband Hemant decided to get married within just two hours of talking to each other.

Interestingly, Dipika and Hemant’s love story started with an ad shoot which she did for his cosmetic brand.

Here’s their love story in pictures:

Dipika and Hemant married in 1991 and are parents to two daughters.

Apart from ‘Ramayan’, Dipika has also acted in several films and TV shows, but Sita’s role defined her career and made her a household name.

‘Ramayan’ made a comeback to TV sets after 30 years during the lockdown phase and became the world's most-watched show breaking all records.