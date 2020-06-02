Dipika Chikhlia, Sita of ‘Ramayan’, posts a pic from her honeymoon in Switzerland

New Delhi: After treating fans to glimpses from her wedding ceremony, actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, Sita of ‘Ramayan’, has today shared a postcard-worthy picture from her and husband Hemant Topiwala’s honeymoon in Switzerland. The picture features the couple happily posing amidst the snow-capped mountains. With the post, Dipika also revealed how they zeroed in on the destination.
“He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding, I did not take even a minute to tell him it’s Switzerland. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ... so after 2 days of wedding and reception, we flew to Delhi. I had to attend Parliament for a day, and from there we flew to Switzerland,” read an excerpt from Dipika’s post.
She added that they explored a lot of cities during the trip and while flying back to Mumbai, they took a stopover in London for two days.
I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day ,and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one #love#life#marraige #lovehappens #time#honeymoon #honeymoondestination #Family #Home #Children #instagram
Dipika has now been sharing glimpses from her personal life on Instagram and getting whole lotta love from fans. She earlier revealed how she and husband Hemant decided to get married within just two hours of talking to each other.
Interestingly, Dipika and Hemant’s love story started with an ad shoot which she did for his cosmetic brand.
All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met... After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive
So my insta family ... the story goes on ....we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his fathers office along side with his studies ...years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner ...we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history
Dipika and Hemant married in 1991 and are parents to two daughters.
Apart from ‘Ramayan’, Dipika has also acted in several films and TV shows, but Sita’s role defined her career and made her a household name.
‘Ramayan’ made a comeback to TV sets after 30 years during the lockdown phase and became the world's most-watched show breaking all records.