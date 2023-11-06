Doree Team Joins Forces With The Ministry Of Women And Child Development To Support 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Campaign

New Delhi: Colors TV today announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, to address the issue of girl child abandonment, through the launch of its new fiction show Doree.

Television as a medium has played a huge role in holding a mirror to society and led to many women becoming agents of change. With an aim to bring societal change and address the gender bias against girl child, through this association COLORS aims to raise awareness about the social evil of girl child abandonment. In addition to launching a primetime show on the subject, as part of this association, COLORS will promote the 24-hour emergency toll-free Childline India helpline number (1098) for those seeking assistance for any abandoned girl child across the nation. 'Doree' aims to generate popular conversation and thereby raise awareness on the issue of girl child abandonment.

Hon’ble Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs says, “Just as a nation’s progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly entertainment’s impact is defined by how it can change mindsets. Under the guidance of our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has made great strides through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in changing the way girl child is perceived. I’m glad that our country’s foremost entertainment channel COLORS has joined in this initiative to create a show, Doree on the important but often overlooked issue of girl child abandonment. The channel will be raising awareness of our Childline India 1098 helpline amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative.”

The social drama revolves around a six-year-old Doree fighting against a patriarchal society for her rights and features popular television actors Amar Upadhyay as Ganga Prasad, Sudhaa Chandran as Kailashi Devi Thakur, and child actor Mahi Bhanushali as Doree.

Let’s pledge to bring a change in society with ‘Doree’ premiering tonight at 9 pm and thereafter every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.