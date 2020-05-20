हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Entertainment news: Ronit Roy's 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' returns with season 3

"The first two seasons of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' were very exciting to shoot and I took great pleasure in portraying the role of Rohit Mehra," said Ronit.

Entertainment news: Ronit Roy&#039;s &#039;Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain&#039; returns with season 3
Image Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain", which stars Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh and Apurva Agnihotri, is returning with season 3 on June 6.

"The first two seasons of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' were very exciting to shoot and I took great pleasure in portraying the role of Rohit Mehra," said Ronit.

"The third season of KKHH has turned out to be quite a spectacular journey for me as I discovered different shades of Rohit Mehra which maybe existed in his deepest emotions. I have no doubt that the audience will feel the same," he added.

The second season saw the three protagonists (Gurdip, Mona, and Ronit) standing at different crossroads in their lives. Rohit (Ronit) has been shattered and angry with his love never being enough for Ananya (Mona) and Poonam (Gurdip). While Poonam sets out on her journey to find herself and love once again, Ananya chose to concentrate on her dreams and ambitions.

The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series ended with Ananya getting to know of Poonam and Rohit's intimate night and hence walking out of Rohit's life.

Tags:
Kehne Ko Humsafar HainRonit RoyMona Singh
Next
Story

I was reborn: How playing Sita in ‘Ramayan’ changed Dipika Chikhlia's life
  • 1,06,723Confirmed
  • 3,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M20S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): How useful was lockdown to curb COVID-19?