Bigg Boss OTT 'Sunday Ka Vaar' highlights: Karan Johar asks Divya Agarwal to mind her tone, Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath get evicted!

New Delhi: On Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, there was a load of entertainment, drama and controversy considering it was the Sunday Ka Vaar episode featuring the host of the show Karan Johar.

The contestants have now completed 2 weeks of their journey in the house. So, at the beginning of the day, they were asked to talk about their first 2 weeks and pick a connection that they think doesn't fit in the house or one that they have a problem with.

After the discussion, the two connections that were picked were Praik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat. As a punishment, the connections were asked to stay in the garden and move a mill until Bigg Boss asks them to stop.

During this time, Nishant who was sitting outside in the garden area made a comment on the connections and this comment seemed to set Shamita off as she began yelling at Nishant. She accused him of being a backstabber and a snake; she also hurled abuses at him.

She told Raqesh that she feels there is a class divide on the show and that people treat her differently because of her family. She confides in Raqesh and says that she feels like she's living in a gutter.

In that conversation, she also opens up on her sister Shilpa Shetty's ongoing controversy and says that she wants to go back to her family as they're going through a tough time now.

When Nishant and Shamita come face-to-face, she tells him to f**k off and this angers Moose, who steps in to defend Nishant.

Later, when Karan comes to the show, he questions each house member on their previous fights and reactions. There is even a heated conversation between Divya Agarwal and Karan Johar that caught people's eye.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, then, makes a smashing feature on the show and entertains the whole house with her quirky persona.

What's shocking is that Karan announced two people who got eliminated from the show. Yes, it was Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath who were shown the door. The housemates were sad to see them go.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.