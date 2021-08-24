Bigg Boss OTT Day 15 written updates: Hina Khan enters the house, plays target game with contestants!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT witnessed lots of ups and downs on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Post the eviction of Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit during the second week of the show, Hina Khan entered the house to cheer up the inmates’ mood.

The episode was shown on Day 15, with Hina making a sizzling entry on Param Sundari song from the recently released film Mimi.

While Hina gave the contestants a new task to choose their target for the upcoming week and also to choose a person whom they want to send out of the house.

Most of the people chose Shamita Shetty and sprayed foam on her face and their second most popular choice was Divya Agarwal.

Both of them chose each other for the same while the house was seen openly choosing the names of their competitors and were in full josh to eliminate their tough competition from the house.

Hina was amazed to see the reaction and in the end she also warned Shamita to see everyone’s face as most of them chose her as their competition.

