Experience the mystic arts of 'Doctor Strange' airing as part of 'Flix Superheroes' only on &flix

From the world of superheroes comes the story of a famous neurosurgeon, Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands.

The Academy Award-nominated film follows the journey of Dr Stephen who is forced to look for healing, and hope in an unlikely place when traditional medicine fails him. He quickly learns that this is not just a centre for healing but also the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long Strange—armed with newly acquired magical powers—is forced to choose whether to return to his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

Will he choose the path less trodden?

