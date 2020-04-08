हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
&flix

Experience the mystic arts of 'Doctor Strange' airing as part of 'Flix Superheroes' only on &flix

Relive your favourite story as it comes to life with 'Flix Superheroes' and experience the mystical powers of 'Doctor Strange' airing Thursday, April 09, 2020, at 7 PM only on &flix.  

Experience the mystic arts of &#039;Doctor Strange&#039; airing as part of &#039;Flix Superheroes&#039; only on &amp;flix

From the world of superheroes comes the story of a famous neurosurgeon, Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands. Giving viewers a chance to #LeapForth into his mystical universe, &flix the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to air the superhero blockbuster 'Doctor Strange' on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at 7 PM as part of its ongoing property 'Flix Superheroes'.

What's more? Here's your chance to win assured PayTM movies cashback with the 'Awesome And Win Some' contest by &flix.

The Academy Award-nominated film follows the journey of Dr Stephen who is forced to look for healing, and hope in an unlikely place when traditional medicine fails him. He quickly learns that this is not just a centre for healing but also the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long Strange—armed with newly acquired magical powers—is forced to choose whether to return to his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

Will he choose the path less trodden?

Relive your favourite story as it comes to life with 'Flix Superheroes' and experience the mystical powers of 'Doctor Strange' airing Thursday, April 09, 2020, at 7 PM only on &flix.

 

