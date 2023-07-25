Farhan Akhtar Lits The Stage On Fire With 'Indian Idol 13' Finalists In Dubai

New Delhi: Dubai is set to host enchanting concerts for Bollywood fans this September and since the much-anticipated concert posters are out, the people are going gaga over it. The multi-faceted artist and Bollywood sensation, Farhan Akhtar is heading to ‘Coca-Cola Arena’ with his band for Farhan Live on 1st September for his first arena concert in the region and THE FANTASTIC 4 (the top 4 Indian Idol Season 13 finalists) are coming on 9th September respectively for a thrilling concert at ‘The Agenda’ in Dubai. These special concerts are organized by the leading lifestyle management company BluBlood.

Farhan Akhtar, the multitalented artist, effortlessly dons various hats as an actor, director, producer, writer, lyricist, and singer, showcasing his versatility and prodigious talent. He is known for his captivating performances and has won billions of hearts across the globe with his super-hit songs. He will be treating the fans to his most popular numbers, seamlessly blending rock, Bollywood hits, and soul-stirring melodies into an unforgettable musical experience.

THE FANTASTIC 4, the four exceptional artists from the recent Indian Idol Season 13, are the cream of the crop, who have mesmerized global audiences with their enchanting voices and jaw-dropping performances on the show. Winner, Rishi Singh and finalists Deboshmita, Bidipta, and Chirag, will be seen creating an ultimate celebration of talent and music. Their unmatched talent and collective enthusiasm guarantee an incredible evening that will leave you in awe.



Talking about ‘The Farhan Live’, Farhan Akhtar said, “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. "The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert.”

On being asked about THE FANTASTIC 4, who commands a huge following in the Middle-Eastern Indian diaspora community, collectively said in a statement, "We can’t wait to experience performing for the Dubai audience. We are very excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining our fans. Hope we can make it a magical experience for all the music lovers through our performance and keep the spirits high.”

Both global powerhouse talents who have always managed to deliver phenomenal performances all over the world are ready to enthrall the audience. The promoters have been working non-stop to treat the music lovers in Dubai and concert tickets are now available at Platinum List and Dubai Calendar. They have promised to bring the celebration spirit for the nights. Don't miss this unforgettable concert experience that will transport audiences to a world of pure musical magic.