Niti Taylor

How TV star Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit Bawa made her birthday special - Watch

Parikshit Bawa and his family have made a video collage for Niti Taylor and she's elated to see it!

How TV star Niti Taylor&#039;s husband Parikshit Bawa made her birthday special - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nititaylor

New Delhi: TV actress Niti Taylor's 26th birthday was made super special by her husband Parikshit Bawa, a glimpse of which was posted by her on Instagram. Parikshit and his family have made a video collage for her and the first person to shower her with love is the man himself. 

Elated over the birthday present, Niti wrote on Instagram, "I love you husband for this. Happy birthday to me. Natasha Bawa, you are the bestest in the whole wide world. Love youuuu both to the moon and back on repeat mode. Thank you my world, you guys did this for me. I loved it. So touched, love you all."

Here's what Niti Taylor posted:

This is Niti Taylor's first birthday celebration after wedding to Parikshit Bawa in August. The couple got married in a private ceremony on August 13 with their families by their side. They, however, announced their wedding in October. 

Niti Taylor debuted in the industry with 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' in 2009. She shot to fame through her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She has also featured in the TV show 'Ishqbaaaz'.

Happy birthday, Niti Taylor!

Niti Taylor
