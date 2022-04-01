हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

IGT 9: Shilpa Shetty SCREAMS after John Abraham flaunts his veiny arms: WATCH

India's Got Talent judge Shilpa Shetty was shocked to see John Abraham's incredibly veiny arms as seen on the show's latest promo.

IGT 9: Shilpa Shetty SCREAMS after John Abraham flaunts his veiny arms: WATCH
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The cast of 'Attack' including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh recently featured on the talent reality TV show 'India's Got Talent' to promote their thrilling actioner.

In one of the promos, John Abraham was seen flexing his arms and flaunting his veiny forearm. The veins popping out of John's arm were quite evident and visible which surprised Shilpa and she let out a loud scream.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline were also surprised to see that as they watched from the side.

Watch the viral promo here:

 

'Attack' is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and apart from John, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action, and drama. The narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

