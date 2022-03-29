John Abraham indirectly calls journalist 'dumb', loses his cool after THIS question - Watch

New Delhi: At a press conference event for John Abraham's upcoming film 'Attack', the cast of the film including Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and director Lakshya Raj Anand answered pressing questions about the thrilling actioner. However, John Abraham seemingly lost his cool during the segment.

During the QnA session with journalists, John Abraham got irritated with one of the questions asked by a journalist about his previous film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

The journalist told John in Hindi, "Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands."

To this, John replied, "I am sorry main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hu, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you."

After that, he looked at Jacqueline and Rakul and said, "Bichara (Poor guy), I think he is very frustrated."

While answering the next question, John again made a hit at the journalist and said, "I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time."

Watch the video here:

John Abraham's action entertainer 'Attack' is all set to release in cinemas on April 1 2022. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film's first part is set to pack a punch this summer!

ATTACK is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action, and drama. The narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).