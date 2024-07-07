New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, is back for Season 4, urging everyone to ‘Jab Dil Kare Dance Kar’, starting 13th July.

In this new season, actress Karisma Kapoor aka lol joins the judge's panel with seasoned judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. This trio of judges promises to bring a mix of technical know-how, seasoned experience, and star quality to the panel, enhancing the show with their combined depth and charisma.

A trained classical dancer from Islampur, Siliguri, 20-year-old Sushmita Mistry will captivate the judges with her performance to the song, ‘San Sanana’, from the movie ‘Asoka.’

The unique aspect of her performance was that she blended two completely different styles - Kathak and Waacking, which made her stand out. Belonging to a humble background, her passion for dance was ignited when she won a fridge at a dance competition when she was a child.

Take A Look At The Post:

Seeing the happiness on her mother's face after winning the prize, Sushmita decided to make dance her passion, and now with her participation in ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’, she wants to bring home the trophy for her mother.

Commenting on the performance, Judge Karisma Kapoor said, “Sushmita, your performance was extremely graceful and so beautiful. Your expressions were always on point. When I was young and I first started working in the

Industry, my dream was also to make my mother proud someday. You put your heart and soul into the performance today and that was very evident to the audience."

Apart from her exceptional dancing skills, the strong bond that Sushmita shares with her mother won the hearts of the judges as well as the audience.



Tune in to India’s Best Dancer – Season 4 starting 13th July, every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM exclusively on Entertainment Television.