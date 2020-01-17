हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's throwback pics from Maldives is all about sun, sand and sea

In the pictures, Karishma sets temperature soaring in a black monokini, which she paired with a matching sheer shrug. She exudes saas and flaunts her well-toned body. Karishma is also seen enjoying her time beside the beach sipping some fresh juice.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

New Delhi: Television star Karishma Tanna may have returned from Maldives but her heart is still there. We have proof. Just recently, the actress treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from Maldives and she used the hashtag 'Take Me Back' to describe the post.

Take a look at what Karishma Tanna posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 . #throwbackthursday #takemeback #love #maldives #potd #instagram

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Karishma has some very fabulous pictures from her Maldives-special album and they will make you go green with envy. 

"Take me back to the beach and salty air," is how she captioned this post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take me back to the beach and salty air  . #throwback #potd #instagram Outfit by @saltysoulindia

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

She also enjoyed some water sports:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wassup??? . #sunday #mood #love #beach #instagram

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

And, this eazy-breezy look of hers is to die for. Isn't it?

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 3'. All the parts of the show have immensely successful and currently, season 4 is on air. 

The actress has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster film 'Sanju'. 

