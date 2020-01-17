Karishma Tanna's throwback pics from Maldives is all about sun, sand and sea

New Delhi: Television star Karishma Tanna may have returned from Maldives but her heart is still there. We have proof. Just recently, the actress treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from Maldives and she used the hashtag 'Take Me Back' to describe the post.

In the pictures, Karishma sets temperature soaring in a black monokini, which she paired with a matching sheer shrug. She exudes saas and flaunts her well-toned body. Karishma is also seen enjoying her time beside the beach sipping some fresh juice.

Take a look at what Karishma Tanna posted.

Karishma has some very fabulous pictures from her Maldives-special album and they will make you go green with envy.

"Take me back to the beach and salty air," is how she captioned this post:

She also enjoyed some water sports:

And, this eazy-breezy look of hers is to die for. Isn't it?

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 3'. All the parts of the show have immensely successful and currently, season 4 is on air.

The actress has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster film 'Sanju'.