'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Karan Patel steps in as Mr Bajaj

Mumbai: Actor Karan Patel was all suited up on his first day of shoot for the show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

He has joined the hit show as Mr Bajaj. The actor started shooting early morning on Tuesday here, dressed in a blue suit.

According to a source, the sequence focused on his return to India from abroad. The episode also has him calling up Prerna, asking where she is.

"Playing Mr Bajaj is something I am looking forward to. The look of Rishab Bajaj was something I wanted to nail at the word go hence, we (creatives and I) took a while to work on it before we got him on screen for all to see," said Karan.

"I am really happy with the way I look. I am sure my audiences will love it too, at least that's what I am hoping for," he added.

Joining the show is special for him because he was a part of the original "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original, Ronit Roy became popular as Mr Bajaj.