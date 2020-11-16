KBC 12 gets season's second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma

Mumbai: The 12th edition of the popular Indian quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' witnessed its second 'crorepati' of the season in an IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

The 30-year old Mohita who is a native of Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) became a crorepati almost a week after Nazia Nasim, a communication professional, took home Rs 1 crore.



"Chahe jo marzi dhanrashi jeet ke jau, par raat ko jab so-un, to ye lage ki badhiya khel ke gayi (Irrespective of the money I win, when I sleep at night, I should feel content about the game I played," Mohita told KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.

Sony Entertainment said that the episode featuring her big win will air on November 17 at 9 pm. Although, the viewers will have to tune in to a thrilling episode of KBC on November 18 to see Mohita Sharma become the second crorepati of 12th season.

She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba).

Earlier, Nazia who won Rs 1 crore was praised by the Amitabh for playing the game brilliantly.

Nazia had her three lifelines intact till winning the Rs 25 lakh.

The Rs 7 crore jackpot question she could not answer was:

Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?

A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore

Answer - Cathay Cinema Hall

