Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Crowned Champion, Wins Rs 20 Lakh And A Shiny New Car

The winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' has been crowned, with Karan Veer Mehra taking the top spot. The grand finale, hosted by Rohit Shetty, took place on Sunday, where Karan was awarded the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, and a brand-new Creta car. Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s sister, finished as the first runner-up, while Gashmeer Mahajani secured the third spot.

In a conversation with 'Bollywood Life', Karan expressed his excitement, saying, "This feeling has not subsided yet. I cannot describe how wonderful this experience of winning is." He also addressed the ongoing controversy involving Asim Riaz, stating, "When I met the media, everyone asked about Asim. I said, who Asim? But now that I have won, I understand the responsibility that comes with it. I don't think Asim would have been able to handle the success that he got."

Speaking to 'India Today', Karan further reflected on his victory, saying, "It was very beautiful, powerful, and fantastic. It’s confidence-inspiring for me. When I reached Romania and saw the other contestants, everyone was enthusiastic and well-prepared. For me, every contestant was full of competition." He also called show host Rohit Shetty his "man crush," praising his support throughout the competition.

Here’s a list of the winners of every season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' so far:

- Season 1: Netra Raghuraman

- Season 2: Anushka Manchanda

- Season 3: Shabbir Ahluwalia

- Season 4: Aarti Chhabria

- Season 5: Rajneesh Duggal

- Season 6: Ashish Chowdhary

- Season 7: Sidharth Shukla

- Season 8: Shantanu Maheshwari

- Season 9: Punit Pathak

- Season 10: Karishma Tanna

- Season 11: Arjun Bijlani

- Season 12: Tushar Kalia

- Season 13: Dino James

- Season 14: Karan Veer Mehra

Karan, a Delhi native, completed his education at a boarding school in Mussoorie and started his acting career in 2005 with the show 'Remix'. He has since appeared in popular TV shows like 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', 'Pavitra Rishta', and the web series 'It's Not That Simple' in 2018.