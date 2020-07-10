LF and Zee Marathi launch new show 'Mast Maharashtra'

LF, everyone's favourite destination for travel and food, in collaboration with the regional powerhouse Zee Marathi, launched their new offering – 'Mast Maharashtra' on 3rd July 2020. Presented by Skoda and co powered by Lifebuoy and Tide, this show is the channel's attempt to beautifully showcase the spirit of Maharashtra through its vivid colours and cultures, people and places, and the scenic beauty which illuminates the powerful history of the state.

Often called the 'Gateway to the Heart of India', Maharashtra is a power pack state with its bubbling culture, great economic enterprise, traditions, ethnic richness, and wide diversity.

The show follows the journey of Mumbai chi mulgi Prajakta Mali, who undertakes a solo journey, driving 1500kms in her trusty Skoda, across the diverse regions of Maharashtra. A perfect companion for a solo journey that takes her from one beautiful location to the other, Skoda Rapid along with Prajakta, will be setting a benchmark for all the scenic and comfortable road trips we all are looking forward to. Weave your happy memories through her eyes, experience Maharashtra's infinite amount of textures, flavours, sounds, and colours from a different perspective and be introduced to a side of our state you never knew existed.

A popular face in the Marathi industry, Prajakta has worked in movies like Party, Hampi, Dokyala Shot, and Kho Kho to name a few. An Indian Marathi actress, Prajakta's journey is a perfect mix of passion and creativity.

The show also reflects what Skoda as a brand which stands for Simplicity, Surprise, and Human Experience. From surprising and inspiring experience after meeting the partiality Blind Malkhamb artists at Shivaji Park, to the simplicity of life experienced at Kaivalyadham, to the scuba adventure at Ratnagiri, to the utterly human story with the Gond Tribes at Tadoba, Skoda and Mast Maharashtra association have been like Fuel and Fire!

Natural and native to each other. The show encapsulates famous locations in and around the state and takes the viewers on a journey from Mumbai to cities and towns like Pune, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, and more.

While we live in a time where personal and social hygiene is of utmost importance, the show is associated with Lifebuoy, the global leader in handwash and sanitizer. From our house to the surrounding environment, there is a growing consciousness that the health and success of an individual and the family lie in 'one's hands'. Travelling to the various cities and districts Prajakta has embedded the values of good personal hygiene while talking about its importance. Each episode focuses on 3 exceptional aspects of this state: the people of the state, places that make Maharashtra popular, and the delectable palate of Maharashtra.

Mr. Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited says, “Our singular focus is on delivering optimum value to our viewers. Our strong understanding of viewers gives us insights to plan innovative solutions to cater to their evolving entertainment needs. This association between LF and Zee Marathi is unique, driving synergies and leveraging the strength of our network to cross-pollinate content and reach out to a wider set of viewers. We are glad to present Mast Maharashtra which is driven by our strong storytelling approach, reflecting the cultural nuances of the region in an entertaining offering for the viewers.”

A dedicated anthem to the state and the show which epitomizes 'Mast' will be released on livingfoodz.com and Zee Music and the viewers can catch the full song on social media platforms of Zee Music, Zee Cinema, Zee Yuva and Zee Talkies reaching more than 2,000,000 followers (a total of social media followers of the respective channels) globally. As the show transcend languages through a strong understanding of the country's culture, food and people, the promos of the show will be aired on channels like Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Bollywood, &Pictures, &Pictures HD, & Xplor HD, Zee Action, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Cinema, Zee Classic, Zee Yuva, Zee Cafe, &Prive, Zee News and Zee Talkies. Starring the host, the anthem resonates with Marathi Bana (Pride of Maharashtra) as we prepare the viewers to feel the pride and depth of this state by promoting the same on all digital and social platforms.

Mr Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Limited says, “With our dominating presence across markets, our objective has always been to maximize our content presence by being platform agnostic & thereby providing a holistic solution to our advertisers/brands. One such case being, Mast Maharashtra, driven by Cultural nuances of Maharashtra, which helps brand ethos to synergize with the content & not just be genre-driven – the true sense of partnership – wherein the business objective of the brand is addressed rather than just the communication objective. Here, we have ensured that Skoda is capsuled / weaved beautifully in this journey of Discovery – a perfect partnership, right brand for the right content.”

Mr Tarun Jha, Marketing & Product Head, Skoda Auto India says, "Skoda shares a lot of common values with Maharashtra and the rest of India. Our association with LF and Zee Marathi is of high value to our brand as LF covers lifestyle from a very unique perspective and Zee Marathi and LF together have a great reach to our target audiences. SKODA Rapid has always empowered the car owners with courage, fresh energy and guts to go on the discovery and like the host in the show, we encourage people to do a lot more road trips in the near future. The promos and anthem of Mast Maharashtra are very warm, human and extremely colourful. Over and above, the Skoda Rapid is the perfect partner to discover this majestic state."

This show is a perfect amalgamation of LF's premium quality content along with the mass, extensive and regional reach of a GEC like Zee Marathi, creating a unique value proposition for brands who strive to reach the audience in meaningful, creative and trendy ways. Mast Maharashtra will be aired every Friday, 8:30 PM on LF, and every Sunday, 6:30 PM on Zee Marathi. To watch all the episodes along with some fun behind the scene moments, you can log on to livingfoodz.com.