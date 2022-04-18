हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 50 written updates: Zeeshan Khan physically threatens Azma Fallah, latter breaks down

Azma Fallah and Zeeshan Khan had a huge fight after she made a personal comment on Zeeshan's girlfriend.

Lock Upp Day 50 written updates: Zeeshan Khan physically threatens Azma Fallah, latter breaks down
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Azma Fallah and Zeeshan Khan had a huge fight as Azmah made a personal comment on Zeeshan's girlfriend. Later, Zeeshan threw her things on the roof and threw protein pwder on her bed. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

At the beginning of the episode, new contestant Prince Narula made a scene on the unhygienic conditions in the washroom. Azma called Prince Narula as the new boss and said that that everybody is following him.

Later, they are assigned a task in which they are asked to create boxes with wood. However, Prince disrupted the whole task and tried to break their boxes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

After the task, Zeeshan Khan and Azama get into a huge fight. Zeeshan took all her stuff and threw it on top of a roof and then threw protein powder on her bed.

He also removed the towel from Azma's hair and then again threw protein powder on her face. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

In a fit of anger, Zeeshan threw all of Azma's make-up into a bucket of water. Azma then broke down into tears and said that she wants to go out. Payal stepped into the fight and shouted at Zeeshan and Prince for targetting Azma.

At the end of the episode, Azma was seen crying and asking the makers to take action against Zeeshan.

