New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, there were a lot of fights and a tensed environment in the jail. Jailor Karan Kundrra featured on this episode and reprimanded the contestants for getting personal in the show.

Azma said that she won't do any duties in the jail as her makeup was thrown into a bucket. Saisha got pissed at Azma for not cleaning the jail. Later, Saisha also got into a fight with Karanvir.

Zeeshan also picked a fight with Shivam Sharma and Shivam got quite emotional.

Prince Narula is asked to make one of the inmates confess an embarrassing s*x story that they had.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra came into the show and shouted at Azma, Prince, Zeeshan for their behaviour. He was especially unhappy with Zeeshan's violent behaviour. He also scolded Poonam Pandey for making personal remarks on Karanvir's family.

Zeeshan apologised for his behaviour but Karan Kundrra said that he doesn't think that makes it right.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Karanvir and Zeeshan Khan get locked out of the show.