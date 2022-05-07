New Delhi: The OTT reality TV show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut is coming to an end on Saturday (May 7). The top 6 finalists are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Azmah Fallah and Prince Narula and audiences are yet to see who will be crowned as the winner of the 'badass' show.

In one of the promos of the grand finale of the controversial reality show, jailor Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash made a special appearance in the finale. Tejasswi revealed an interesting fact about Karan during their interaction with host and actress Kangana Ranaut.

When asked if there is anything that Karan loves more than her, Tejasswi gave a hilarious reply. She said that if there is something he loves more than her, it is his phone as he is often glued to his phone when spending time with Tejasswi as well.

The Naagin actress explained that while she keeps her phone away when she is with Karan to give him all her attention, Karan can't seem to do the same.

Watch the promo here:

After over two months of action, Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp' is finally coming to an end on Saturday (May 7). Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail setting.

Also read: Lock Upp Grand Finale Live updates

The final six contestants who have managed to reach the finale are — Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah. It is said that the winner will be decided by the host Kangana Ranaut.

'Lock Upp' was conceived as a streaming alternative to the popular 'Bigg Boss', although Ekta had immediately offered differentiating factors between the two shows.