Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal says estranged husband Karan Mehra cheated on her, recalls feeling shocked

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's reality TV show 'Lock Upp' contestant and actress Nisha Rawal who had made headlines for her domestic feud with her estranged husband Karan Mehra last year has now opened up on her marital issues with her co-contestant Payal Rohtagi.

During a candid chat with Payal, Nisha revealed that her estranged husband Karan was having an affair for 7-8 months behind her back. However, he told Nisha that he is still in love with her - the whole situation left Nisha in shock, she said.

She told Payal, "He told me it was for seven-eight months but he also told me he knew the girl before he knew me. So, I do not know. Once you broke my trust, it is over. So I sat him down, switched on the AC, and asked him 'is it an affair?' and he told me 'yes, and I am in love with you too'. That was shocking for me. Cheating on someone, that too after having a child."

Apart from emotional abuse, Nisha Rawal had also accused Karan of physical abuse and showcased her scars from the fights in a press conference. However, she recalled being ridiculed for it by a few people.

She said, "I had to get up in the morning and make sure he attended his online classes. People said I had ketchup on my forehead when I had a bandage, I know what it was. I do not care about people."

