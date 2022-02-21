हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp: TV actress Nisha Rawal is first CONFIRMED contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s show- Watch!

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' have finally released the promo with the name and identity of their first contestant. 

Lock Upp: TV actress Nisha Rawal is first CONFIRMED contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s show- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' have finally released the promo with the name and identity of their first contestant. 

Well, it’s none other than TV actress Nisha Rawal who shot to fame with serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

In the video shared by MX Player official page, she can be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and in handcuffs. The charge against Nisha was ‘controversial fights’.

For the unversed, Nisha grabbed limelight after her ugly feud with her estranged husband, television actor Karan Mehra. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

She later filed complaint against him for physical assault and also claimed that he is having an extra-marital affair. While her husband denied all the allegations which were made against him and also claimed that she staged the injury as he refused to give her the alimony amount which she wanted. Later, Nisha took their son along with her and left his home. 

For the unversed, in the show , 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the Alt Balaji's show.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana Ranautfirst confirmed contestantNisha RawalLock Uppreality showcontroversial contestants
Next
Story

Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra visits ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at shoot, sets MAJOR boyfriend goals

Must Watch

PT5M25S

Karnataka: Task force formed to probe the murder of Bajrang Dal worker