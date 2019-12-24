Maharashtra does TikTok with Zee Marathi

Zee Marathi becomes the first regional channel from Zee Network to reach 3,00,000 followers on TikTok app. Gains a strong foothold with young audiences via Tik Tok, an app that has in recent times rapidly gained popularity with today's youth.

Creating and curating content that appeals specifically to youngsters, the channel has gained a strong & independent fan base. What has worked best is content from the artists of popular non-fiction show Chala Hava Yeu Dya. Comedy clips from the show's artists Bhau Kadam, Shreya, Kushal, Sagar have proved to be fan favourites with each receiving numerous adapts from its ardent fan following.

The journey from account verification to creation of an enthusiastic fan following has been a quick one with numerous videos gaining over a million views within minutes. The handle continues to see high engagement and adoption.

Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head of Zee Marathi said, "Staying rooted and relevant through quality entertainment that appeals to the Marathi audiences at large has always been our focus. We understand that audiences on the digital medium want everything to be instant and impactful and try to do our best to fulfil those needs."



