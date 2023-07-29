trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641898
TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Munmum Dutta Drops Beautiful Pictures With 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team As The Show Completes 15 Years

The iconic show that first aired on July 28, 2008 is a popular family comedy shows that in a light and humorous way keep creating awareness on societal issues. 

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: ANI

Munmum Dutta Drops Beautiful Pictures With 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team As The Show Completes 15 Years Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Munmun Dutta expressed her gratitude as her show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ completed 15 years. She talked about her experience of being part of the sitcom and the importance it holds in her career.

She wrote along with a series of pictures with the cast of the sitcom, Gratitude! Gratitude and only gratitude is what I can express today ! I am so grateful and thankful for the way my life has taken a turn for the better in the past 15 years, grateful for the love that’s showered on me / us by everyone that has seen the show and have made us a part of their lives. “ 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mmoonstar)

She added, “Grateful for a wonderful team of colleagues.. actors/ directors/ writers and each and everyone in the entire unit..Asit ji’s relentless pursuit and dedication for achieving one goal after another …. This is a result of everyone’s hardwork, time , passion, patience , dedication, determination and everything that can be given in this project. Happiest 15th Birthday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”

The iconic show that first aired on July 28, 2008 is a popular family comedy shows that in a light and humorous way keep creating awareness on societal issues. It is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Taarak Mehta. Its initial cast included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada or popularly known as Daya Ben and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. Now, he quit the comedy-drama.

The show's success largely depends on its close connection with the Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

