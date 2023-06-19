Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Wants To Erase Shadow Of Trouble Marriage From Her Life

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and film producer Aaliya Siddiqui has always been someone who is known to speak her mind. And nothing changes with her entry in Big Boss OTT 2. Aaliya has participated on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' which kickstarted on Saturday night.

She admitted that Nawaz supported her decision to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' and expressed that she is happy that he took her children on a vacation so that she could be on the show. "I have always been this person who is happy and cheerful. But life had its own script. As a woman, I have been an actor, an entrepreneur and producer. But I have always been identified as a star wife," she said.

When there is no respect in a relationship, then that relationship automatically becomes weak. But sadly it has also become your identity. Big Boss is Aaliya’s way of getting her life back. "Only I know what I have gone through in these 19 years. But I would never turn the clock back even if I could as my two lovely children are God's blessings. At the same time, when you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard. Today, I need my wajood, my identity back."

Aaliya wants to start life afresh. "I want to erase the shadow of a troubled marriage from my life. That is why I am here in 'Bigg Boss'. As myself with no prefixes and suffixes. This is simply me," she concludes. Here is looking forward to seeing more of this empowered woman on Bigg Boss.

Over the past few months, Aaliya has been hitting headlines for her troubled relationship with her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She accused the 'Tikue Weds Sheru' actor of harassment at the time of separation. A few weeks back, she had claimed that she along with her children - Shora and Yaani were thrown out of Nawazuddin's Mumbai house. In respond, Nawazuddin filed a defamation suit against Aaliya. However, the two reached a settlement amid the property dispute.