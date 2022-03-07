Neelanjana Ray wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa trophy, takes home Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi: Neelanjana Ray, beat finalists Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma to emerged as the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday (March 6). The talented singer was awarded a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh, apart from the winner's trophy. First runner-up Rajashri Bag also won ₹5 lakh whereas the second runner-up Sharad Sharma received Rs 3 lakh.

Neelanjana expressed her joy over the victory and in a statement said, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”

She further added, “Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants, bonding with them cheering them on. Everyone on our set has been like a family member to me, and I would love to thank Zee TV for providing me with this amazing opportunity."

Aditya Narayan hosted the singing reality show. Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya were on the judges panel. The judges gave electrifying performances on the finale night.

Top six finalists Neelanjana Ray, Sharad Sharma, Rajashri Bag, Sanjana Bhatt, Ananya Chakraborty, and Snigdhajit Bhowmik were also seen giving performances on various hit Bollywood numbers.