हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neelanjana Ray

Neelanjana Ray wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa trophy, takes home Rs 10 lakh

Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma emerged as the first and the second runner-up on the show.

Neelanjana Ray wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa trophy, takes home Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi: Neelanjana Ray, beat finalists Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma to emerged as the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday (March 6). The talented singer was awarded a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh, apart from the winner's trophy. First runner-up Rajashri Bag also won ₹5 lakh whereas the second runner-up Sharad Sharma received Rs 3 lakh. 

Neelanjana expressed her joy over the victory and in a statement said, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”

She further added, “Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants, bonding with them cheering them on. Everyone on our set has been like a family member to me, and I would love to thank Zee TV for providing me with this amazing opportunity."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Aditya Narayan hosted the singing reality show. Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya were on the judges panel. The judges gave electrifying performances on the finale night.

Top six finalists Neelanjana Ray, Sharad Sharma, Rajashri Bag, Sanjana Bhatt, Ananya Chakraborty, and Snigdhajit Bhowmik were also seen giving performances on various hit Bollywood numbers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neelanjana RaySa Re Ga Ma Pa winnerSa Re Ga Ma Pa trophyRajashri BagSharad SharmaVishal DadlaniShankar MahadevanHimesh Reshammiya
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 8 written updates: Swami Chakrapani gets eliminated from show; Anjali shares her secret!

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Syrian Fighters in Putin's Army?