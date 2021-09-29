Neeraj Chopra grooves to hit Punjabi song with Raghav Juyal on Dance Plus 6 - Watch

New Delhi: The Olympic gold medallist in Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra surprised his fans with impressive dance moves on a reality show. Inside videos of him grooving with Raghav Juyal on Remo D'Souza's Dance+ 6 have flooded the internet, making it perfect viral material.

Several fan clubs have shared videos and photos of Neeraj Chopra shaking a leg with Raghav Juyal on the superhit Punjabi song 'Taare Gin Gin'. Also, a clipping has gone viral where Shakti Mohan can be seen asking Neeraj to hold her hand, teaching him what a perfect proposal looks like.

Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan comes to Neeraj's rescue, who blushed pink. Salman asks the gold medallist to think of Shakti's hand as a ‘javelin’ and hold it. But Neeraj replies saying, "Phir woh phenkne wala ho jayega", leaving all in splits.

Dance Plus Season 6 streams Monday to Friday exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. In the upcoming episode, Neeraj Chopra will grace the show.

Dance Plus Season 6 has Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Puneet Pathak as judges on the show while Raghav Juyal plays the host.

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in Javelin Throw at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics this year. Earlier this month, he impressed the nation with another of his undisclosed talents - Acting - as his first Javelin advertisement for CRED went viral on social media.