Nehha Pendse, the new Anita Bhabi from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' shares her Makar Sankranti memories!

New Delhi: Television actress Nehha Pendse has stepped into the shoes of Saumya Tandon and will be soon seen as Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Saumya quit the sitcom in August 2020 after 5 long years.

Nehha Pendse, will now be seen playing the new Anita Bhabi on the show. Reliving her Makar Sankranti memories, Nehha shares how this festival has always been close to her heart. “Makar Sankranti takes me back to my childhood days where we often took joy in exchanging sweets with relatives and friends along with saying, ‘til gud ghya god-god bola’", she said.

In other words, the ladoo made of sesame and jaggery is believed to bring in sweetness and positivity. Another sweet memory related to this festival is gorging on the freshly made Puran polis by my Aaji.” She further added, “The reason we consume the combination of til, jaggery and gram flour during this festival day to keep the body warm and healthy during winters and brings in good luck. On this occasion, I wish everyone a very happy and blissful Makar Sankranti. May this festival fills everyone’s life with bright and happy moments.”